89 Arrested, 108 Cases Registered For Profiteering
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) The district administration has intensified price control measures following the Chief Minister’s directives and conducted raids at 3,648 points resulting in the arrest of 89 violators during Eid holidays.
Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media here on Saturday that the price control magistrates had imposed a fine of Rs 153,000 on 226 shopkeepers and sealed various sale points during the last three days. Around 108 individuals are facing cases over profiteering.
In an endeavor to ensure the sale of essential commodities at prescribed rates, stringent monitoring is underway across the city and price control magistrates are conducting rigorous operations.
The DC emphasized zero tolerance on profiteering as per directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and urged price control magistrates to remain proactive. Rafia Haider also advised the public to check prices on the price check App before making purchases and in case of any profiteering, contact Punjab Chief Minister Helpline or tag them on social media.
