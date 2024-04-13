Open Menu

89 Arrested, 108 Cases Registered For Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2024 | 05:20 PM

89 arrested, 108 cases registered for profiteering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) The district administration has intensified price control measures following the Chief Minister’s directives and conducted raids at 3,648 points resulting in the arrest of 89 violators during Eid holidays.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider told media here on Saturday that the price control magistrates had imposed a fine of Rs 153,000 on 226 shopkeepers and sealed various sale points during the last three days. Around 108 individuals are facing cases over profiteering.

In an endeavor to ensure the sale of essential commodities at prescribed rates, stringent monitoring is underway across the city and price control magistrates are conducting rigorous operations.

The DC emphasized zero tolerance on profiteering as per directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and urged price control magistrates to remain proactive. Rafia Haider also advised the public to check prices on the price check App before making purchases and in case of any profiteering, contact Punjab Chief Minister Helpline or tag them on social media.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Social Media Holidays Fine Sale Price Media

Recent Stories

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe t ..

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe to curb cigarette consumption

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

2 days ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

2 days ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

3 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan