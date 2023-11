8th martyrdom anniversary of Marium Mukhtiar observed today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The 8th martyrdom anniversary of Pakistan's first female fighter pilot, Marium Mukhtiar was observed on Friday.

Marium Mukhtiar was born on 18th May 1992 in Karachi.

She joined the Pakistan Air Force in 2011 and completed her graduation in 2014.

On 24th November 2015, she was on a routine training flight with her instructor Saqib Abbasi when her jet developed a fault and crashed at Kundian area in Bhakra near Mianwali.

The Government of Pakistan posthumously honored Marium Mukhtiar with Tamgha-e-Basalat on 23rd March 2016.