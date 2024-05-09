9 May, a somber day in Pakistan’s history: Irfan Siddiqui

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday expressed sorrow over the events of May 9, describing it as a somber day in Pakistan's history.

Talking to ptv news, he lamented over the unfortunate events of May 9 and called it a "Black Day".

He condemned attacks on sensitive installations of state, asserting that such actions undermine the sacrifices of martyrs and disregard the plight of their families.

"May 9 was not a day for political maneuvers," Siddiqui emphasized, urging for the perpetrators behind the events to be held accountable.