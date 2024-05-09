9 May, A Somber Day In Pakistan’s History: Irfan Siddiqui
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday expressed sorrow over the events of May 9, describing it as a somber day in Pakistan's history.
Talking to ptv news, he lamented over the unfortunate events of May 9 and called it a "Black Day".
He condemned attacks on sensitive installations of state, asserting that such actions undermine the sacrifices of martyrs and disregard the plight of their families.
"May 9 was not a day for political maneuvers," Siddiqui emphasized, urging for the perpetrators behind the events to be held accountable.
Recent Stories
Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry
Pakistan urged to capitalize on economic stability, for Tobacco Tax Reforms
N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours
Croatia's ruling party reaches coalition deal with right wing
Bayern coach Tuchel makes three changes for Madrid showdown
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rana Sanaullah offers new proposal of national dialogue with PTI to end crises19 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns killing of seven people in Gwadar19 minutes ago
-
Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad36 minutes ago
-
Lawyers boycott courts against Police violence against lawyers in Lahore1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's envoy meets Pakistan-origin Belgian politicians1 hour ago
-
Rangers continue operations against water theft1 hour ago
-
DIG prisons Sargodha region visits Bhakkar jail2 hours ago
-
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar2 hours ago
-
Seven labourers shot dead in Gwadar shooting2 hours ago
-
Special meeting called to condemn May 9 incidents: Tarar2 hours ago
-
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: PM2 hours ago
-
'No peace rather devastation has increased manifold in IIOJK'; Omar Abdullah2 hours ago