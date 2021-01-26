UrduPoint.com
90% Digitization Of FDA City Record Completed

Tue 26th January 2021

90% digitization of FDA City record completed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has completed 90% digitization work of FDA City record to facilitate its allottees and security their properties.

This was stated by Director General FDA Muhammad Sohail Khwaja while chairing a meeting on Tuesday. He said that the FDA has initiated a project of digitization of property record of FDA control residential colonies and commercial markets. In this regard, digitization of FDA City was started and this task has been completed up to 90 percent so far.

He said that modern information technology is being used to improve performance of FDA in addition to make its affairs more transparent. He said that digitization of records will help in eliminating possibility of all types of errors and mistakes which occurred in manual working.

The project will also help in protecting property records scientifically by storing all the data and necessary information including biometrics and photographs of the plot owners. Therefore, the allottees and property dealers should cooperate with FDA for completion of this project as early as possible, he added.

He further said that in view of difficulties of the defaulters of FDA City who could not pay their dues for any reason, the date of payment of arrears has been extended till January 31, 2021. However, the arrears will be collected with a penalty of Rs.1,000 per Marla by February 15, 2021 and it has also been decided to cancel the allotment of plots of the defaulters after February 15. Therefore, those defaulters who have not yet paid their dues should make immediate payment without waiting for last date, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

