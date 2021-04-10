UrduPoint.com
920 Kanal State Land Retrieved From Grabbers

Sat 10th April 2021 | 07:23 PM

District administration have retrieved 920 kanal state land from grabbers during an operation launched here at Rakh Dhol Abri area of Kot Chatha on Saturday

As per directives of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Assistant Commissioner Kot Chatha Muhammad Asad Chandia alongwith police launched an operation and retrieved 920 kanal state land of worth Rs 184.4 million from the grabbers. The officer also put application with the concerned police for registration of FIR against two grabbers.

Speaking on the occasion, assistant commissioner said that zero tolerance policy was being followed against land grabbers and added that every inch of state land would be retrieved from the grabbers.

He said that operation against illegal occupants of state land was continued without any discrimination under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Muhammad Ali Ejaz.

Later, the assistant commissioner also sealed 18 shops over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP). He urged masses to adopt government instructions in order to protect themselves and others from the deadly virus.

