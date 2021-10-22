95 more dengue cases surfaced at City hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 95 new dengue cases arrived at the City allied hospitals during the last 24 hours, while eight patients were in a critical position at Holy Family Hospital(HFH).

This was stated by District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control, Dr Sajjad Mehmood, here Friday. "This year around 1964 dengue cases were brought to the three public sector hospitals of the city so far, who were provided with the required treatment and 1861 discharged after recovery".

During the last 24 hours, the HFH has registered 56 cases of dengue fever; District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ)registered 16, while 23 patients were registered with Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), he informed.

"Presently, 183 dengue patients are under treatment in HFH out of which 58 are positive, eight positive out of 12 in BBH and 37 confirmed cases out of the total 52 admitted in DHQ hospital," Dr Sajjad said.

He added that there were 274 beds available at the allied hospitals to deal with the rising number of dengue patients, including 175 beds at HFH,69 in DHQ hospital and 30 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital.