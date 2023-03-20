UrduPoint.com

95 Pc Diseases Preventable Through Oral Hygiene: President

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday said 95 percent diseases can be prevented through oral hygiene and urged the general public to adopt the practice for their own health.

In his message to the nation on World Oral Health Day, he emphasized cleaning the mouth twice a day with a toothbrush or a Miswak (tooth-cleaning twig).

The president mentioned that The Holy Prophet (Peace be upon Him) used to clean his mouth and teeth frequently.

He quoted a Hadith as saying that cleanliness in islam is considered as half the faith.

He said about 21 Hadiths in Sahih Bukhari laid stress on cleaning and use of Miswak.

Dr Alvi said oral diseases are difficult and expensive to treat and thus could be prevented through proper oral hygiene.

He warned that betel nut could cause oral cancer and thus needed to be avoided.

