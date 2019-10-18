UrduPoint.com
976th Annual Urs Of Data Gunj Bakhsh Begins In City

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 06:14 PM

976th annual urs of Data Gunj Bakhsh begins in city

The 976th annual three-day Urs celebrations of Hazrat Ali Bin Usman Alhajveri, popularly known as Data Gunj Bakhsh, began at his shrine here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The 976th annual three-day Urs celebrations of Hazrat Ali Bin Usman Alhajveri, popularly known as Data Gunj Bakhsh, began at his shrine here on Friday.

Punjab Minister for Housing Mehmood-ur-Rasheed inaugurated the Urs celebrations while performing traditional chador-laying on the grave of the great Sufi saint. Chairman Data Darbar Religious Affairs Committee MPA Nazir Chohan, MPA Sumsam Bokhari and other Auqaf officers were also present on the occasion.

Later, the provincial minister launched the book titled Darul Salkeen of DG Auqaf Tahir Raza Bokhari. After that, a milk sabeel was also inaugurated.

Official sources said the Punjab Auqaf Department had allocated Rs 10 million for holding the Urs celebrations and lunger in best manner.

About 500 Mashaikh, religious scholars and Na'at Khawans had been invited for spiritual Mahafils during the Urs. As many as 200 spiritual leaders from Pakistan and India will participate in the Urs celebrations.

Regarding foolproof security arrangements, the minister said 103 closed-circuit cameras had been installed and 2,000 policemen had been deputed to ensure security of visitors under the supervision of three SPs. About eleven walk-through gates and 36 metal detectors had been provided to check visitors at entrance of the darbar. The bomb disposal squad would remain alert during the Urs, he added.

As many as 450 razakars and 45 security guards of Auqaf Department would perform duty to provide protection to visitors. The department had installed cameras on the premises of darbar to monitor Urs celebrations.

Camp offices of WAPDA, WASA, Civil Defence and first aid have also been established to facilitate pilgrims. Rescue 1122 staff besides five ambulances and motorcycle rescue will ramian on high alert during the urs.

