98 More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:57 PM

About 98 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 20097 in Balochistan on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :About 98 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 20097 in Balochistan on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 677649 people were screened for the virus till April 08 out of which 98 more were reported positive.

As many as 19295 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 213 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

