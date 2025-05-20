Open Menu

AIOU Holds Seminar On “Drug Awareness”

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 07:26 PM

AIOU holds Seminar on “Drug Awareness”

A drug awareness seminar was held on Wednesday at Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) to create awareness about the abuse of drug use among youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A drug awareness seminar was held on Wednesday at Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) to create awareness about the abuse of drug use among youth.

Addressing the seminar, Professor Dr. Sher Muhammad, Dean Faculty of Sciences warned about the harmful effects of drugs, stating that drugs not only destroy individuals but also lead society and future generations toward ruin.

He emphasized that while various institutions are taking practical steps to curb drug abuse, it is now the responsibility of students to play their part in this mission.

On the occasion, Deputy Director of the Anti-Narcotics Force, Adnan Shaukat praised the efforts of Allama Iqbal Open University in raising awareness against drugs.

He stated that drug abuse is a global issue that is severely affecting the younger generation.

The purpose behind the formation of the Anti-Narcotics Force was to stop the smuggling of drugs across the country's borders, to eliminate involved groups, and to establish a drug-free society. He added that educational institutions, where the future of the country is being shaped, are also at risk of drug abuse.

Therefore, with the support of the Higher education Commission, Pakistan awareness sessions are being organized in all major universities across the country.

Rana Shafiq, Focal Person of the Higher Education Commission Pakistan, informed the participants about the steps being taken in the fight against drugs. Dr. Zehra Kiran, a medical officer from the Anti-Narcotics Force, discussed the rehabilitation of drug-affected patients. Meanwhile, Dr. Majid Mehmood Baghram, Chairman of the Department of business Administration, gave a presentation on stress management.

Professor Dr. Syed Aamir Shah, Director of Administration and Coordination, delivered the closing remarks, stating that without raising awareness, winning the war against drugs is not possible.

Therefore, a drug-free Pakistan is our mission.AIOU's Chief Security Officer Lt. Col(R) Khurram Jamal Cheema also spoke on the occassion.

The seminar was organized by the Directorate of Student Advisory and Counseling Services in collaboration with YPDC (Young Peace and Development Corps-AIOU). A large number of university faculty members, senior officials, and students attended the event.

Recent Stories

HBL PSL X playoffs begin from tomorrow

HBL PSL X playoffs begin from tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 COAS Gen Asim Munir promoted to rank of Field Mars ..

COAS Gen Asim Munir promoted to rank of Field Marshal

7 minutes ago
 Hajj 2025: Govt to provide outclass facilities to ..

Hajj 2025: Govt to provide outclass facilities to pilgrims in Mina: Dr Mirza Ali ..

2 minutes ago
 Political parties, nation stand with army in respo ..

Political parties, nation stand with army in response to Indian aggression

2 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq felici ..

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq felicitates Gen Asim Munir on being ..

2 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate meets President of Italian Chamber ..

Chairman Senate meets President of Italian Chamber of Deputies

2 minutes ago
Governor KP congratulates Gen Asim Munir on being ..

Governor KP congratulates Gen Asim Munir on being conferred Field Marshal rank

2 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss challenges posed by illegal housin ..

Meeting discuss challenges posed by illegal housing societies

2 minutes ago
 AIOU holds Seminar on “Drug Awareness”

AIOU holds Seminar on “Drug Awareness”

2 minutes ago
 PA Speaker congratulates COAS General Asim Munir o ..

PA Speaker congratulates COAS General Asim Munir on elevation to Field Marshal

2 minutes ago
 Competitive exams can change life with creative th ..

Competitive exams can change life with creative thinking: CSA DG

8 minutes ago
 Historic victory in Marka-e-Haq: Govt promotes COA ..

Historic victory in Marka-e-Haq: Govt promotes COAS to Field Marshal rank; retai ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Education