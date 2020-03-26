A female admitted in DHQ Attock with Coronavirus positive

The first confirmed female patient of Coronavirus Thursday admitted in District Headquarter hospital (DHQ) Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The first confirmed female patient of Coronavirus Thursday admitted in District Headquarter hospital (DHQ) Attock.

Incharge of Isolation Ward Dr Irfan told this news agency that Nusrat Bibi (48) r/o Gharibwal village, a confirmed Coronavirus patient, alongwith five other suspected patients were admitted to were admitted in DHQ Attock.

Out of total five suspected patients admitted in the hospital including Asad Zaheer (24) of Dar u Salam Colony Attock, Ayesha Bibi (27) from village Bathoo Fatehjang and Muhammad Fazil (51) were came from Sindh province, he informed.

While Mehbooba Sultana (31) r/o Sheenbagh whose father Iftikhar has recently came back from Saudia and Asma r/o Faqeerabad were also admitted in the DHQ Attock, he said and added that the samples of all these suspects had been sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) for tests.

Moreover, Dr Irfan said that this hospital has three isolation wards with capacity of 50 beds and also had two ventilators to handle any emergency.

Meanwhile three female suspected patients of Coronavirus hailing from Gharibwal have been shifted to THQ Hospital Pindigheb. They were between 26 to 42 years of age.