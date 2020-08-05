UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Grand Rally On Youm-e-Istehsal Day Held In Mardan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

A grand rally on Youm-e-Istehsal Day held in Mardan

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Expressing solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir Day rally was held under the supervision of district administration Mardan here on Wednesday.

The rally was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan Naik Mohammad started from District Secretariat and was ended peacefully at Government College Chowk Mardan. Traders, Assistant Commissioner Madam Miss Gul Bano, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jahanzeb Khan, ACUTs, Youth Officer Usman, CDO Shaukat Ali, Volunteer Corona Task Force, Mardan Youth Parliament, Volunteer Civil Defense and government officials attended the rally.

The participants chanted slogans against the ongoing atrocities and illegal lockdown in Occupied Kashmir for the last one year and held placards, Kashmir flags and banners inscribed with anti-Indian forces.

The participants further said that the Kashmiri people as well as the world had to send a message that we are with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters. Addressing the occasion, President of Tajir Ittehad criticized the role of UN and Security Council for not resolving the issue of Kashmir. He said that traders are ready to give all kinds of sacrifices for the Kashmir freedom movement and the day is not far when Kashmir will be a part of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir World United Nations Parliament Mardan Jahanzeb Khan All From Government

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai webinar underlines need to make cities ..

12 minutes ago

Lightning Fast – Amazing Price. OPPO F15 is Avai ..

44 minutes ago

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

57 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

57 minutes ago

Another young medics loses battle against COVID-19 ..

40 minutes ago

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observed at Sargodha Unive ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.