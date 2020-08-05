A grand rally on Youm-e-Istehsal Day held in Mardan

(@FahadShabbir)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Expressing solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir Day rally was held under the supervision of district administration Mardan here on Wednesday.

The rally was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan Naik Mohammad started from District Secretariat and was ended peacefully at Government College Chowk Mardan. Traders, Assistant Commissioner Madam Miss Gul Bano, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jahanzeb Khan, ACUTs, Youth Officer Usman, CDO Shaukat Ali, Volunteer Corona Task Force, Mardan Youth Parliament, Volunteer Civil Defense and government officials attended the rally.

The participants chanted slogans against the ongoing atrocities and illegal lockdown in Occupied Kashmir for the last one year and held placards, Kashmir flags and banners inscribed with anti-Indian forces.

The participants further said that the Kashmiri people as well as the world had to send a message that we are with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters. Addressing the occasion, President of Tajir Ittehad criticized the role of UN and Security Council for not resolving the issue of Kashmir. He said that traders are ready to give all kinds of sacrifices for the Kashmir freedom movement and the day is not far when Kashmir will be a part of Pakistan.