A polio case confirms in Khairpur

A polio case was confirmed in Khairpur, raising the number of children to have been infected by the disease to 15 in Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :A polio case was confirmed in Khairpur, raising the number of children to have been infected by the disease to 15 in Sindh.

District Health Officer (DHO), Khairpur, Muhammad Hussain Abro on Tuesday confirmed that a 14-month-old boy Safiullah, son of Gul Bahar Narejo, resident of Kalarai Narejo, Union Council Ahmedpur, Taluka Kingri, district Khairpur, was diagnosed with poliomyelitis.

He said the victim had received seven dosages of the polio vaccine besides three routine immunizations. The DHO said after initial suspicion of polio virus, the stool sample of the child was collected and sent to Islamabad for testing and reports confirmed him the victim has poliomyelitis.