A Total Of 200 Healtcare Providers Vaccinated In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:28 PM

A total of 200 healtcare providers vaccinated in Sukkur

A total of 200 out of 2500 healthcare providers have been vaccinated Covid vaccination in a facility center here on Thursday

SUKKUR,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :A total of 200 out of 2500 healthcare providers have been vaccinated Covid vaccination in a facility center here on Thursday.

According to Medical Superintendent (MS), Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Hospital, Dr Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani, a total of 200 healthcare providers, including the staff from the Khairpur district hospital, Sukkur hospital and Teaching hospital were vaccinated on day two, he said majority of these doctors were infected while they performed their duties in the Quarantine Center, established by Sindh Government in Sukkur. So, we believe that all doctors should be treated as front-line soldiers, Khamisani added.

More Stories From Pakistan

