AAC Conducts Field Inspection Of Polio Drive In Gumbat Area
Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2025 | 12:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC)-III, Anam Mahmood, on Monday, conducted field inspections in the Gumbat area to monitor the ongoing polio campaign.
During this visit, she administered polio drops to children along with polio teams and reviewed the marks on the walls, fingers of children and telesheets as per the micro plan to ensure vaccination of anti-polio drops to all children below the age of five years.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AAC conducts field inspection of polio drive in Gumbat area45 seconds ago
-
Husband killed,wife injured in anonymous attack45 seconds ago
-
Killer of wife, son awarded double death sentence46 seconds ago
-
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously9 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication drive begins in Sindh11 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 354,400 cusecs water31 minutes ago
-
DPO and DC Haripur assure dignified repatriation of Afghan refugee during camp visit41 minutes ago
-
19th death anniversary of renowned painter Ahmed Saeed Nagi observed1 hour ago
-
Man electrocuted1 hour ago
-
Flood relief operation rescues over 450,000 people1 hour ago
-
Steps being taken for dignified return of Afghan refugees: ADC1 hour ago
-
Cholera outbreaks remain a grave threat for Pakistan after disasters & conflicts1 hour ago