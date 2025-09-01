AAC conducts field inspection of polio drive in Gumbat area

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC)-III, Anam Mahmood, on Monday, conducted field inspections in the Gumbat area to monitor the ongoing polio campaign.

During this visit, she administered polio drops to children along with polio teams and reviewed the marks on the walls, fingers of children and telesheets as per the micro plan to ensure vaccination of anti-polio drops to all children below the age of five years.

