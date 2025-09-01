Open Menu

AAC Conducts Field Inspection Of Polio Drive In Gumbat Area

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2025 | 12:40 PM

AAC conducts field inspection of polio drive in Gumbat area

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC)-III, Anam Mahmood, on Monday, conducted field inspections in the Gumbat area to monitor the ongoing polio campaign.

During this visit, she administered polio drops to children along with polio teams and reviewed the marks on the walls, fingers of children and telesheets as per the micro plan to ensure vaccination of anti-polio drops to all children below the age of five years.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award ..

Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously

9 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and tr ..

Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class

29 minutes ago
 China proposes establishment of SCO Development Ba ..

China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit

44 minutes ago
 Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in P ..

Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

2 days ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

3 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan