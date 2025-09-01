Husband killed,wife injured in anonymous attack

CHOWK SARWAR SHAHEED, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) A man was killed while his wife sustained serious injuries in an anonymous attack at their residence in Chak no. 566 TDA,Chok Sarwar Shaheed,during the night between Sunday and Monday.

According to police sources,the victims,identified as Bilal (28) and his wife Noor Fatima (30) were asleep when unidentified assailants broke into their house and opened discriminate fire,managed to flee from the spot.

As a result,Bilal died on the spot,while his wife received gunshot injuries.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,shifted the victims to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police reached the crime scene soon after the incident,collected evidence and launched an investigation.