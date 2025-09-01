Open Menu

Husband Killed,wife Injured In Anonymous Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Husband killed,wife injured in anonymous attack

CHOWK SARWAR SHAHEED, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) A man was killed while his wife sustained serious injuries in an anonymous attack at their residence in Chak no. 566 TDA,Chok Sarwar Shaheed,during the night between Sunday and Monday.

According to police sources,the victims,identified as Bilal (28) and his wife Noor Fatima (30) were asleep when unidentified assailants broke into their house and opened discriminate fire,managed to flee from the spot.

As a result,Bilal died on the spot,while his wife received gunshot injuries.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,shifted the victims to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police reached the crime scene soon after the incident,collected evidence and launched an investigation.

Recent Stories

Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award ..

Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously

17 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and tr ..

Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class

37 minutes ago
 China proposes establishment of SCO Development Ba ..

China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit

52 minutes ago
 Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in P ..

Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

2 days ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

3 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan