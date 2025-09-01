Polio eradication drive begins in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) A seven-day polio eradication campaign begins on Monday in 25 districts of Sindh, including Karachi.

According to a private news channel and the Sindh Health Department, over nine million children will be vaccinated during the drive.

More than 70,000 frontline workers will take part, while over 21,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure the security of vaccination teams.

So far this year, 23 polio cases have been reported across the country, including six from Sindh. These include two from Badin and one each from Thatta, Larkana, Qambar and Umerkot.