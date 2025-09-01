Polio Eradication Drive Begins In Sindh
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) A seven-day polio eradication campaign begins on Monday in 25 districts of Sindh, including Karachi.
According to a private news channel and the Sindh Health Department, over nine million children will be vaccinated during the drive.
More than 70,000 frontline workers will take part, while over 21,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure the security of vaccination teams.
So far this year, 23 polio cases have been reported across the country, including six from Sindh. These include two from Badin and one each from Thatta, Larkana, Qambar and Umerkot.
Recent Stories
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polio eradication drive begins in Sindh49 seconds ago
-
IRSA releases 354,400 cusecs water21 minutes ago
-
DPO and DC Haripur assure dignified repatriation of Afghan refugee during camp visit31 minutes ago
-
19th death anniversary of renowned painter Ahmed Saeed Nagi observed51 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted51 minutes ago
-
Flood relief operation rescues over 450,000 people1 hour ago
-
Steps being taken for dignified return of Afghan refugees: ADC1 hour ago
-
Cholera outbreaks remain a grave threat for Pakistan after disasters & conflicts1 hour ago
-
DPO Mansehra inquires health of policemen during Naran visit after attack on police van1 hour ago
-
On his death anniversary, President pays tribute to Ali Geelani for struggle, steadfastness2 hours ago
-
Ali Geelani's life enduring resistance symbol for Kashmiris against oppression: PM2 hours ago
-
Shehbaz, Pezeshkian review Pak-Iran cooperation, express satisfaction with positive momentum2 hours ago