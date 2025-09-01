Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed To Receive Top Civil Award Posthumously
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 01, 2025 | 12:32 PM
Furqan Ahmed, who was a cancer patient, continued performing flood relief duties for four consecutive days
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a top civil award and a grant of Rs10 million for the family of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Patoki Furqan Ahmed Khan, who died during flood relief operations.
Furqan Ahmed, who was a cancer patient, continued performing flood relief duties for four consecutive days.
He actively participated in rescue operations, ensuring the provision of food, medicines, and other essential supplies to flood-affected people in Patoki.
During the operations on Sunday, AC Furqan Ahmed suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away.
Paying tribute to his services, CM Maryam Nawaz described him as a “true hero” who laid down his life in the line of duty under the most difficult circumstances.
She said his sense of responsibility and sacrifice will always be remembered.
Recent Stories
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously38 seconds ago
-
Polio eradication drive begins in Sindh3 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 354,400 cusecs water23 minutes ago
-
DPO and DC Haripur assure dignified repatriation of Afghan refugee during camp visit33 minutes ago
-
19th death anniversary of renowned painter Ahmed Saeed Nagi observed53 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted53 minutes ago
-
Flood relief operation rescues over 450,000 people1 hour ago
-
Steps being taken for dignified return of Afghan refugees: ADC1 hour ago
-
Cholera outbreaks remain a grave threat for Pakistan after disasters & conflicts1 hour ago
-
DPO Mansehra inquires health of policemen during Naran visit after attack on police van1 hour ago
-
On his death anniversary, President pays tribute to Ali Geelani for struggle, steadfastness2 hours ago
-
Ali Geelani's life enduring resistance symbol for Kashmiris against oppression: PM2 hours ago