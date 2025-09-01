Open Menu

Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed To Receive Top Civil Award Posthumously

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 01, 2025 | 12:32 PM

Furqan Ahmed, who was a cancer patient, continued performing flood relief duties for four consecutive days

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a top civil award and a grant of Rs10 million for the family of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Patoki Furqan Ahmed Khan, who died during flood relief operations.

He actively participated in rescue operations, ensuring the provision of food, medicines, and other essential supplies to flood-affected people in Patoki.

During the operations on Sunday, AC Furqan Ahmed suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away.

Paying tribute to his services, CM Maryam Nawaz described him as a “true hero” who laid down his life in the line of duty under the most difficult circumstances.

She said his sense of responsibility and sacrifice will always be remembered.

