Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a top civil award and a grant of Rs10 million for the family of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Patoki Furqan Ahmed Khan, who died during flood relief operations.

Furqan Ahmed, who was a cancer patient, continued performing flood relief duties for four consecutive days.

He actively participated in rescue operations, ensuring the provision of food, medicines, and other essential supplies to flood-affected people in Patoki.

During the operations on Sunday, AC Furqan Ahmed suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away.

Paying tribute to his services, CM Maryam Nawaz described him as a “true hero” who laid down his life in the line of duty under the most difficult circumstances.

She said his sense of responsibility and sacrifice will always be remembered.