Killer of wife, son awarded double death sentence

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Additional District & Sessions Judge on Monday handed down two death sentences to a man convicted of murdering his wife and teenage son.

According to prosecution, accused Tahir Hussain had killed his wife Hijab Tahir and his son Muhammad Bin Tahir in 2022 as his spouse had filed a divorce case in a family court.

Shujabad police registered a case and presented challans in the court.

After completing arguments,the learned Judge awarded two separate death sentences for the convict along with a fine of Rs 1 million as compensation to the heirs.