UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AAC-II Visits Havelian Bazaar, Distributes Masks, Gloves

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 06:13 PM

AAC-II visits Havelian Bazaar, distributes masks, gloves

Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Akash Karan Saturday checked the prices of food items during a detailed visit to different bazaars and reviewed the implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government to stop the outbreak of COVID-19

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Akash Karan Saturday checked the prices of food items during a detailed visit to different bazaars and reviewed the implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government to stop the outbreak of COVID-19.

During visit to various bazaars, Akash Karan distributed COVID-19 kits, including masks, gloves and sanitizers among the citizens.

He informed the people that Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah clearly issued instruction to take immediate action according to the law against those involved in violations the SOPs.

He said they have received complaints from the people about violation of SOPs and overcharging on various food items including vegetables, fruits and other items. Akash Karan, also visited various stores and reviewed the implementation of SOPs and distributed COVID kits (gloves, facemasks and sanitizers) among shopkeepers and citizens. He directed the staff of the district administration and police to take immediate action against those roaming unnecessarily in the markets.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Visit Market From Government

Recent Stories

No chances of bilateral dialogues with India over ..

3 minutes ago

Human cadre is most precious, base of sustainable ..

30 minutes ago

Saleem Malik calls PCB’s response to his letter ..

1 hour ago

37 shops sealed: 136 vehicles impounded over SOPs ..

2 minutes ago

'Promoting Healthy Lives' drive for 'Panahgahs' on ..

2 minutes ago

PM fear massacre similar to genocide of Srebrenic ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.