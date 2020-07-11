AAC-II visits Havelian Bazaar, distributes masks, gloves

Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Akash Karan Saturday checked the prices of food items during a detailed visit to different bazaars and reviewed the implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government to stop the outbreak of COVID-19

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Akash Karan Saturday checked the prices of food items during a detailed visit to different bazaars and reviewed the implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government to stop the outbreak of COVID-19.

During visit to various bazaars, Akash Karan distributed COVID-19 kits, including masks, gloves and sanitizers among the citizens.

He informed the people that Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah clearly issued instruction to take immediate action according to the law against those involved in violations the SOPs.

He said they have received complaints from the people about violation of SOPs and overcharging on various food items including vegetables, fruits and other items. Akash Karan, also visited various stores and reviewed the implementation of SOPs and distributed COVID kits (gloves, facemasks and sanitizers) among shopkeepers and citizens. He directed the staff of the district administration and police to take immediate action against those roaming unnecessarily in the markets.