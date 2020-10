AAC, Tehsildars reshuffled

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday transferred various 11 officers including Additional Assistant Commissioners (AAC) and Tehsildars and posted them new assignments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday transferred various 11 officers including Additional Assistant Commissioners (AAC) and Tehsildars and posted them new assignments.

Ehasnur Rehman AAC Behrain has been transferred and posted as AAC District Buner, Sahibzada AAC Revenue Kohistan Upper has been posted as AAC Buner, Jehan Said AAC Charsadda has been posted as AAC Revenue Dir Upper, Qaiser Khan AAC Mardan posted as AAC Buner, Mohammad Umer AAC Revenue Charsadda posted as AAC Nowshera, Mohammad Faraz Qureshi Tehsildar Balakot posted as AAC Revenue District Buner, Bilal Ahmed Tehsildar Lora posted AAC Revenue Lower Dir, Nawab Gul Tehsildar Upper Orakzai posted as AAC Revenue Shangla, Fayaz Ahmed Tehsildar Khanpur Haripur posted as AAC Battagram, Sahibzada Ahmed Ali Tehsildar Khado Khel Buner posted as AAC Charsadda and Abdur Rasheed Land Acquisition Collector PESCO has been authorized to hold additional charge of Land Acquisition Collector SNGPL.

It was notified by KP Establishment Department notification issued here.