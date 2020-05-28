UrduPoint.com
AAC Visits Bazaars Check Price Lists, Quality Of Food

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 04:51 PM

AAC visits bazaars check price lists, quality of food

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) : On the special direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Capt (R) Abdul Rehman, Additional Assistant Commissioner Kohat Murad Ahmed Hoti accompanied by Billi Ting Police visited Billi Ting Bazaar and inspected various vegetable and fruit, bakery and general stores and merchant shops, fast foods and hotels.

The tea also checked the availability, quality and price of necessities of life and others so that the public could easily buy them and issued special instructions for the prevention of coronavirus.

He imposed heavy fines on more than 25 vendors violating meat naga and others and sent a butcher to jail after registering an FIR against him for selling meat on the day of Naga and issued necessary instructions to provide all possible facilities to the people.

Otherwise, legal action will be taken and in addition to that Additional Assistant Commissioner One Kohat Tahir Ali inspected the prices in wholesale and retail grocery stores in different markets and imposed fines on those who received excessive prices.

