Aamir Zulfiqar Khan Posted As DDG ANF

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 01:43 PM

Federal Government has posted Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan as Deputy Director General Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Government has posted Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan as Deputy Director General Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

According to the notification of Establishment Division Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan,Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, a BS-21 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD), is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Narcotics Control Division for further posting as Deputy Director General, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), with immediate effect and until further orders.

