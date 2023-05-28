UrduPoint.com

ABAD Delegation Meets CM

Published May 28, 2023

ABAD delegation meets CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :A delegation of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM office and apprised about problems being faced by the construction industry.

The delegation put forth various proposals for the promotion of construction industry.

Caretaker CM assured the delegation about enforcement on the implementable proposals for the promotion of construction industry. A principal decision was made during the meeting to review afresh laws relating to construction of buildings on the recommendations of experts linked with the construction industry.

The proposal to set up Residential Management Committees in the private housing societies was reviewed.

The chief minister said that revival of construction industry for the restoration of the employment of millions was an imperative step. He directed Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and other institutions to focus their attention in making building laws public-friendly.

A committee was constituted under the headship of Commissioner Lahore/ DG LDA. The committee will formulate its final recommendations with the consultation of the office-bearers of 'ABAD' and other stakeholders.

The delegation comprised Gohar Ijaz, Engineer Akbar Sheikh, Hafiz Muhammad Nauman, Sheraz J Manoo, Ayub Sabir Izhar, Waheed Ahmad Butt, Khalid Mehmood Sheikh Company Secretary of 'ABAD', Kamran Shujjah. Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa was also present.

