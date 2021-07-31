ABAD expresses concern over frequent incidents of explosions in PMTs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Hyderabad Region has observed that the incidents of explosions in the Pole Mounted Transformers (PMTs) triggered by overloading have become a frequent occurrence.

The ABAD's Vice Chairman Kashif Shaikh in a statement here Saturday said the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) was under obligation to find a solution to the said problem.

Shaikh said installation of a power breaker which would shut down the power supply system from a transformer in the event of overloading could prove to be a solution.

He added that the breaker would stop the functioning of a PMT before it could explode due to overloading.

"This way not only a blast could be prevented but the loss of lives and assets as witnessed during the two PMT blasts on June 18 and July 22 which claimed 13 lives could also be avoided," he said.

Shaikh suggested that if HESCO's financial situation did not allow the company to foot the bill for installation of the power breakers on thousands of PMTs, HESCO should charge the consumers through multiple installments in the electricity bills.