Abaseen Column Writers Association Congratulates Newly Elected Cabinet Of PPC

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The office bearers of Abaseen Column Writers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have congratulated newly elected cabinet of Peshawar Press Club led by prominent journalist, Arshad Aziz Malik.

According to a press statement issued here on Monday, the office bearers of Abaseen Colum Writers Association met under the chairmanship of its president, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi.

The participants of the meeting were of the opinion that landmark victory of Arshad Aziz Malik and his panel including General Secretary, Irfan Mosazai, Vice President, Tayyab Usman, Joint Secretary, Gul Rehman and Finance Secretary, Rizwan Sheikh is testimony of confidence of journalist community in them.

They expressed good wishes for the new cabinet of PPC and expressed the hope that Arshad Aziz Malik and his team will continue their efforts for the betterment and capacity building of journalist community of Peshawar.

Zia Sarhadi said column writers and journalists are two parts of a same coin and both will continue their cooperation in contribution of developmental based write ups, programmes and stories in different newspapers and tv channels.

