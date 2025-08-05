- Home
Abbasi Slams India’s Revocation Of Kashmir’s Special Status As A Violation Of International Law
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has strongly condemned India’s unilateral revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A, describing it as a blatant assault on the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination and a clear violation of international law and United Nations Security Council resolutions.
In a special statement issued on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, marking six years since the Modi government’s controversial move on August 5, 2019, Abbasi called the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status a dark chapter in the region’s history. He emphasized that the move was unconstitutional and illegitimate, and has been categorically rejected by the Kashmiri people, Pakistan, and the global conscience.
The Minister stated that the unilateral move by the Modi government to abrogate the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was a blatant attack on the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.
He emphasized that the Kashmiri people, Pakistan, and the global community of conscience have categorically rejected this illegitimate action.
“The people of Kashmir have consistently stood firm against Indian oppression and rejected the illegal and unconstitutional decisions imposed upon them,” said the Minister. “Pakistan has always raised its voice for the oppressed Kashmiris and strongly advocated their cause at every international forum.”
Hanif Abbasi expressed his deep admiration for the unwavering spirit of the Kashmiri people, stating:
“Today, whether from IIOJK or Azad Kashmir, Kashmiris take pride in their bond with Pakistan and openly express their love and loyalty for the country.
”
In the recent Pakistan-India conflict, the Kashmiri people walked with their heads held high, celebrating Pakistan’s success as their own.
“Kashmiris recognize that their sacrifices are not in vain. A time will come when their patience, resilience, and unwavering commitment will bear fruit,” the Minister asserted.
Pakistan strongly condemn India’s continued oppression and conspiracies in the region, affirming that such tactics have failed to break the will of the Kashmiri people.
“Even while leaders like Yasin Malik remain imprisoned in Indian jails, the determination of the Kashmiri nation has not wavered,” he added.
Minister Hanif Abbasi further stated:
“Modi’s strategy has failed. The Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination is closer than ever.”
Our leadership reaffirms Pakistan’s unshakeable support for the Kashmiri cause. Insha’Allah, the unrelenting sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will yield freedom. The dawn of liberation is near, and the long night of tyranny is nearing its end.
Concluding his statement with resolve and hope, the Minister said:
“Kashmir will become Pakistan — this is not just a slogan, it is our unwavering belief.”
“The coming generations will witness this dream fulfilled and hear this slogan echo in reality:
‘Kashmir will become Pakistan!”
