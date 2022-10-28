Abid Zuberi wins SCBAP elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Abid Zuberi of the Professional Group, famously known as Hamid Khan Group, on Friday notched the president's slot of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) for 2022-23

Abid Zuberi secured 1,347 votes against his rival Khalid Javed of Asma Jahangir's Independent Group who obtained 1,148 votes. Both candidates belong to Sindh.

At Islamabad station, Abid Zuberi secured 251 votes, while Khalid secured 227 votes.

Among the independent candidates for the president in Islamabad, Khawaja Naveed Ahmed, Mohammad Khalil Dogar and Syed Jameel Ahmed got only one vote each and another independent candidate Yusuf Maulvi got only two votes.

Polling stations were simultaneously set up at 12 stations across the country for the SCBAP elections.

The final results from all these stations with the signatures of the Chief Election Commission would be announced later.