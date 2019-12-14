Absolving Modi of Gujarat massacre case unjust: Fakhar Imam

Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam said absolving Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Gujrat massacre by the Nanvati-Mehta Commission was a biased and prejudiced decision

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam said absolving Indian Narendra Modi of Gujrat massacre by the Nanvati-Mehta Commission was a biased and prejudiced decision.

Talking to media here on Saturday, he asked whether Modi was not involved in the mayhem, and why the United Stated and United Kingdom had not given him visas when he was the chief minister of Gujrat.

He welcomed Russian decision of reviving Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) under an agreement besides provision of SSJ-100 jets to the PIA and investment for constructing a railway track from Quetta to Tuftan and Sui gas sectors.

"Russia had built the PMS and if it was interested in its revival, it was a welcome sign. The decision will strengthen our ties with it. Pakistan and Russia have conducted joint military exercises also," he added.

To a question about Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IJ&OK) situation, Fakhar Imam said India had been committing brutalities in the region, adding it had converted the Occupied Valley into a military zone.

To another question, the Kashmir Committee chairman said war would be the last option if the Kashmir issue was not settled through dialogue and diplomacy as it was a long-standing issue between the two neighbouring countries.

In the Uk elections, candidates in domestic politics raised the Kashmir issue, Fakhar Imam said, adding US Persistent Donald Trump had offered mediation five times between India and Pakistan to get the issue resolved, he noted.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the Foreign Office have been highlighting the Kashmir issue very effectively on world platforms after August 5 scenario, he said and added that the world media had focused on the issue much more than in the past.

Pakistan had been in contact with the world powers on the Kashmir issue which was why it was discussed at various forums, he added.

Answering yet another question, he criticised Citizen (Amendment) Bill in India saying that it was a discriminatory law for the Indian Muslims as it allows only Non-Muslim immigrants citizenship in India.

Fakhar Imam said both the government and the opposition were on same page on Kashmir issue, adding differences on domestic politics was a routine matter.

About Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman's statement about toppling of the government in one month, he said that the PTI govt was not going anywhere and it would complete its tenure of five years.