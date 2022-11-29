AC books 15 nanbais for profiteering

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner University Town, Sayyeda Zainab Naqvi on Tuesday arrested 15 nanabis (bread makers) for selling bread at exorbitant prices.

According to the district administration, Deputy Commissioner, Shafiullah Khan had received complaints regarding the sale of bread at the excessive rate in University Town.

The DC directed AC Sayyeda Zainab to take action against such nanbais on an urgent basis.

The AC conducted a crackdown against nanbais in academy Town and arrested 15 nanbais for selling per roti at Rs 30.

On the occasion, she warned the nanbais to mend their ways and sell bread at the prescribed rate otherwise further stern action would be initiated against the violators.