AC Hudibia Jamali checks price of items at respective shops in Dera Murad Jamali

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dera Murad Jamali, Chairman Price Control Committee Hudibia Jamali on Thursday visited the market and checked price of list of items including vegetables, fruit, meat, fish and other at respective shops on special directive of Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Azhar Shehzad.

She also directed to businessmen and traders to ensure sale of vegetables and other items at fixed rates of control price list otherwise action would be taken against those who involved in violation of price control list.

Assistant Commissioner Hudibia Jamali said that in the holy month of Ramadan, profiteering and hoarding will not be tolerated at all saying that a public complain cell has been set up in the office of the Deputy Commissioner where immediate action could be taken in case of received complaints.

She also instructed the businessmen should display the Names clearly on their shops and people must check the price lists and ensure shopping as official list.

She also urged the shopkeepers to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for safety of them and customers form the coronavirus.