UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Hudibia Jamali Checks Price Of Items At Respective Shops In Dera Murad Jamali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 06:54 PM

AC Hudibia Jamali checks price of items at respective shops in Dera Murad Jamali

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dera Murad Jamali, Chairman Price Control Committee Hudibia Jamali on Thursday visited the market and checked price of list of items including vegetables, fruit, meat, fish and other at respective shops on special directive of Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Azhar Shehzad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dera Murad Jamali, Chairman Price Control Committee Hudibia Jamali on Thursday visited the market and checked price of list of items including vegetables, fruit, meat, fish and other at respective shops on special directive of Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Azhar Shehzad.

She also directed to businessmen and traders to ensure sale of vegetables and other items at fixed rates of control price list otherwise action would be taken against those who involved in violation of price control list.

Assistant Commissioner Hudibia Jamali said that in the holy month of Ramadan, profiteering and hoarding will not be tolerated at all saying that a public complain cell has been set up in the office of the Deputy Commissioner where immediate action could be taken in case of received complaints.

She also instructed the businessmen should display the Names clearly on their shops and people must check the price lists and ensure shopping as official list.

She also urged the shopkeepers to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for safety of them and customers form the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Sale Price Dera Murad Jamali Market All Ramadan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US to Blame for Current State of Moscow-Washington ..

1 minute ago

Russia Urges Paris, Berlin to Focus on Encouraging ..

1 minute ago

Important road built in dist Central to resolve tr ..

1 minute ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons US Ambassador

1 minute ago

US Sanctions Policy Not in Line With Interests of ..

4 minutes ago

DC Swat announces plan to curb illegal profiteerin ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.