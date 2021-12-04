UrduPoint.com

AC Murree Imposes Fines On Profiteers; Lodges FIR Against Shopkeeper For Overcharging

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 05:54 PM

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Murree under ongoing campaign against profiteers and hoarders conducted raids to check prices of essential commodities in 'Charhan and New Murree' areas and imposed fines on the several profiteers while a FIR was also lodged against a shopkeeper for overcharging

According to a district administration spokesman, the ACs of all tehsils of the district on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali were conducting raids to check prices of essential commodities and taking action in accordance with the law against profiteers and hoarders.

He informed that Rawalpindi District Administration was ensuring supply of essential commodities at notified rates while 20 kg wheat flour bag was being provided to the citizens at Rs 1100.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration was making all-out efforts to control artificial price hike of sugar and wheat flour and it was taking solid steps to ensure supply of sugar and flour to the citizens in Sahulat bazaars on official rates.

Sugar was available at Rs. 90 per kg and flour was being supplied to the citizens at Rs 1100 per 20 kg bag. Pulses were also being sold in all the Sahulat bazaars, Rs 5 less than open market and chicken for Rs 10 less.

The spokesman informed that the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah was regularly chairing meetings to review the prices of essential commodities.

He informed that the prices of flour and sugar were now stable in Rawalpindi district.

He said that strict action in accordance with the law was taken against hoarders and profiteers in all tehsils of the district.

The magistrates had been able to control the hoarding of sugar as they imposed heavy fines on profiteers, he said.

