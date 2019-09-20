(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th September, 2019) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has ordered for the possession of all the properties of Ahad Khan Cheema on Friday.In this regard, NAB Lahore has sent letters to all the concerned including Deputy Commissioner Lahore and other administrative officials.Its mentioned in the letter to possess the hundreds kanal land, flats, banks, apartments of DG LDA.

According to details, hundreds of kanals of lands in mouza Kirbath, Mouza Johlkay, Mouza Dhori and Mouza Theda was ordered to take into possession.Two plots in Al Falah Cooperative Housing Society, two plots in Gulberg Residencia Housing Society, one in IB Employee Cooperative Society, two plots in FIA Cooperative Housing Society, and four plot in Federal Government Employees Cooperative Society were ordered to freeze.NAB Lahore directed in the letter to depute a District Collector officer to act upon the directions on urgent basis.