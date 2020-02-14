AC visits dengue, polio awareness camp

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner City, Ambreen Chaudhary visited a dengue and polio awareness camp here in Fauji Colony – UC 28 to monitor the ongoing clean and green drive initiated by the Punjab government.

During the visit, AC talked to the people regarding cleanliness condition and services besides he was given a detail briefing on RWMC Compost, Landfill and Dump site process.

She appreciated the cleanliness operation conducted by communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albarak and said that without prompt and effective cooperation of public, alone department cannot achieve its objective.

On the occasion, she also administrated polio drop to the children under under five years age in the camp of health department and said there is a dire need to raise awareness in public against polio virus, adding that public must show cooperation to make this country polio-free, she said.

She urged the Public to act like responsible citizens so that the country can be made polio free.

AC city also distributed saplings under the tree plantation campaign initiated by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and said the purpose of the campaign was to motivate people to plant more and more saplings as trees play an important role in maintaining environmental health and overcoming pollution.

Meanwhile, the communication teams of RWMC and Albarak continued its awareness campaign and appealed the participants and public at large to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean in order to avoid breeding and growth of dengue larvae.

The teams called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water and urged the people to keep our surroundings neat and clean.

Waste bags and pamphlets were distributed among the people to highlight the precautionary measures to eliminate curb the fatal diseases.