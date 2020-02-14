UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Visits Dengue, Polio Awareness Camp

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 06:40 PM

AC visits dengue, polio awareness camp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner City, Ambreen Chaudhary visited a dengue and polio awareness camp here in Fauji Colony – UC 28 to monitor the ongoing clean and green drive initiated by the Punjab government.

During the visit, AC talked to the people regarding cleanliness condition and services besides he was given a detail briefing on RWMC Compost, Landfill and Dump site process.

She appreciated the cleanliness operation conducted by communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albarak and said that without prompt and effective cooperation of public, alone department cannot achieve its objective.

On the occasion, she also administrated polio drop to the children under under five years age in the camp of health department and said there is a dire need to raise awareness in public against polio virus, adding that public must show cooperation to make this country polio-free, she said.

She urged the Public to act like responsible citizens so that the country can be made polio free.

AC city also distributed saplings under the tree plantation campaign initiated by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and said the purpose of the campaign was to motivate people to plant more and more saplings as trees play an important role in maintaining environmental health and overcoming pollution.

Meanwhile, the communication teams of RWMC and Albarak continued its awareness campaign and appealed the participants and public at large to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean in order to avoid breeding and growth of dengue larvae.

The teams called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water and urged the people to keep our surroundings neat and clean.

Waste bags and pamphlets were distributed among the people to highlight the precautionary measures to eliminate curb the fatal diseases.

Related Topics

Dengue Polio Government Of Punjab Water Company Visit Rawalpindi Lead SITE

Recent Stories

President Erdogan, PM Khan sign MoUs, address join ..

2 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is disappointment over use of non-pa ..

28 minutes ago

Is every one questioning PM Khan over his ineligib ..

58 minutes ago

Dist govt plans to assign city roads to investors ..

51 minutes ago

Success of govt's economic policies evident from d ..

53 minutes ago

DC reviews arrangements for 5-day anti polio drive ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.