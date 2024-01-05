Academicians play vital role in driving movements forward : Mushaal

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, has emphasized the pivotal role of educational institutions in instilling the spirit of the Kashmir struggle in the new generation

She was speaking at a meeting that brought together over 256 vice chancellors from universities across the country, including those from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was organized by Chairman HEC, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed. The meeting gained heightened importance as it was convened on the occasion of Kashmir's Right to Self-Determination Day, said a press release here on Friday.

Mushaal asserted that India had been engaged in state terrorism within the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). She said that Kashmiris had endured unprecedented human rights violations at the hands of Indian occupation forces. She highlighted that the Indian government had granted an unrestricted mandate to RSS to implement its ideologies in the region which had resulted in the widespread permeation of RSS ideologies throughout Indian society.

She said that the collaboration between the Indian Government and RSS had posed a threat to the minorities of India and the overall peace and stability of the region. She also urged the international community to take decisive action against the network of RSS terror which was extending across continents.

Mushaal emphasized that achieving economic prosperity and regional stability hinges on a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir Issue.

She underscored the underutilized potential of the pen in exposing India's human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

She also highlighted the pivotal role of educational institutions in nurturing think tanks which were crucial for the success of any revolution or movement. She welcomed the establishment of Kashmir centers in various universities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Mushaal drew attention to the situations in Palestine and Kashmir where gross human rights violations were perpetrated by the occupation forces. She pointed out that political leaders of Palestine were allowed to travel globally and advocate their case on international forums, whereas in the case of IIOJK, the genuine peaceful leadership of IIOJK was subjected to persecution by India through various means.

She said that the voice of the Kashmiri people had been stifled through communication and information blockades by India. She urged the global community to collectively become the voice of the oppressed people of IIOJK.

Mushaal apprised the gathering about the work of the Kashmir Advisory Committee, comprised of intellectuals from diverse fields. She extended an invitation to the vice-chancellors of universities to actively contribute to the formulation of recommendations in response to India's illegal actions in IIOJK. She expressed appreciation for the efforts made by the Higher education Commission (HEC) in educating the younger generation about the complexities of the Kashmir issue.