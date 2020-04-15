Accountability Court adjourns reference against Dar till May 20

An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday adjourned the hearing against former finance minister Ishaq Dar in a graft reference pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income till May 20

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted the hearing filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court adjourned the hearing without further proceedings as its record was currently with Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The IHC had sought the complete case record in a petition, moved by Dar's wife Tabasum Ishaq challenging confiscation of her husband's house situated in Model Town Lahore.

The accountability court judge said further proceeding could be started once the record was returned.

It may be mentioned here that the trial court had ordered to confiscate the property of Ishaq Dar after the court declared him as proclaimed offender on his continuous disappearance.