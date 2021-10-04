Accused involved in kidnapping, murder arrested; eight kg hashish, 48 liters liquor recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other criminals conducted raids in different areas of the district and rounded up 31 persons including two allegedly involved in kidnapping and a murder case.

The police claimed to have recovered over eight kg hashish and 48 liters liquor from their possession, said a police spokesman on Monday.

He informed that Bani police held Mazhar ul Aslam for having 1660 grams hashish while City police recovered 115 grams hashish from Kamran and three liters liquor from the possession of Aqib.

Ratta Amral police held Muhammad Ali with 220 grams hashish while Waris Khan police rounded up Suleman for having 200 grams hashish. Bani police seized 240 grams hashish and netted Rizwan.

Similarly, Sadiqabad, Westridge, Naseerabad, Race Course, Civil Lines, Airport, Morgah, Wah Cantt, Kahula, Kalar Syedan, Gunjmandi, and Bani police conducted raids in their jurisdictions and arrested Shakeel, Albart, Babar, Haider Ali, Abdullah, Muhammad Tanveer, Shahzor, Abdullah, Muhammad Arslan, Amad Ali, Safeer Shabbir, Safiullah, Niqash Safdar, Shahzad, Rashid Hussain, Raheem, Latif, Rafaqat Masih and Muhammad Aurangzaib for having drugs and liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.

Meanwhile, Saddar Wah police arrested two namely Numan and Muhammad Saleem, allegedly involved in kidnapping and murder case of Irfan while their two accomplices had already been sent behind the bars.

The kidnapping and murder case was registered on the application of the victim's brother, Imran in July, this year.