ACE Retrieves 4581 Kanal State-land During 2020 In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 02:41 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) retrieved 4581 kanal state-lands worth of 3.9 billion and recovered Rs 1.61 billion from defaulters in the year 2020.

Talking to media men on Wednesday, Regional Director ACE Muhammad Khalid Masood Farooka said that on the directives of Director ACE Punjab Gohar Nafees and Government of the Punjab, the regional ACE recovered Rs 60 million directly and Rs 1.16 billion indirectly from the corrupts elements, while the amount was deposited in government treasury.

He said that Rs 8 million recovered from flour mills, while millions of rupees were recovered during an inquiry against seven sugar mills on the complaints of farmers.

Regional Director said that during crackdown against land mafia, the ACE authorities retrieved total 1677 kanal state lands of Aukaaf department worth Rs.

181.82 million from land grabbers across the division.

Khalid Masood further said that ACE teams recovered Rs 726,000 in 20 raids, while the ACE registered 78 cases against corrupt elements in the year 2020 while judicial action was approved on 62 cases.

He said that ACE Sargodha region solved 124 cases last year and arrested 180 persons involved in corruption in which 12 government officers were included.

Anti-corruption Sargodha region checked rates and quantity of 150 petrol pumps,adding that action was taken against 80 petrol pumps and imposed fine amounting to Rs 268,000.

