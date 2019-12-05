ACE retrieves 88 kanals state land worth Rs 1.10 bln

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha has retrieved 88 kanal residential and commercial state lands from the occupation of Ex- MPA of Bhalwal Tehsil (Sargodha)

ACE authorities said Thursday that Anti Corruption establishment has come to know that 88 kanal state lands worth Rs 1.10 billion adjoining with Government High Bhalwal City was allotted to Abdul Aziz s/o Raj Muhammad in Mangla Dam and Cow Pal Scheme in 1960, afterwards, the board of Revenue Lahore had cancelled all such allotments.

The authorities further come to know that an influential person named Mehr Ghulam Datgir Luk, an Ex- MPA of PML-N occupied over the said 88 kanal State Lands by fabricating the documents in collusion with the officers and other staff of Revenue Department and damaged the treasury by billion of rupees.

On the inquiry report of Assistant Director (Investigation) Tasawwar Abbas Bosal; the regional director ACE Babar Rehman Warriach along with district administration has retrieved the 88 kanal occupied state lands.