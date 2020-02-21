ACEO Rawalpindi Cantonment Board visits spring plantation site at Bhatta Chowk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (ACEO) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Faheem Ali on Friday visited spring plantation site at Bhatta Chowk

According to spokesman, RCB Horticulturist Mehar Gul briefed the ACEO on urban forest and current plantation campaign.

Faheem Ali also inspected urban forest and saplings planted under the spring plantation campaign 2020.

He was informed that over 3000 saplings have been planted in the area while a plan has also been formulated for urban forest at Bhatta Chowk.

The spokesman said, the RCB team during plantation campaign would plant saplings at various areas, intersections, schools, parks, graveyards and other public places to beautify the areas and for healthier and sustainable environment.

The drive will continue till March 20 and around 25,000 saplings will be planted under the campaign, he added.

He said, Pine, 'Amaltas', 'Chinar', Guava, 'Kinnow', Lemon, 'Raat ki Rani' (Cestrum), Alstonia, Bougainvillea and other plants would be planted in houses, offices and at roadsides under the campaign 'Clean and Green Pakistan.'He said that well trained staff of garden branch of RCB were engaged to accomplish the job. These professionals were ordered to approach the houses, offices, schools and colleges etc to ensure proper plantation and to apprise the residents how to take care of these plants, he said.