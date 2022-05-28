UrduPoint.com

ACS Home Reviews Development, Renovation Work

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ACS Home reviews development, renovation work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Home Punjab Ali Murtaza Shah Saturday visited The Mall road Lahore to review the ongoing development, renovation and beautification work there.

He reviewed the pace and quality of the work, being carried out there, to facilitate pedestrians and enhance the beautification and cleanliness condition of the city.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha briefed that tuff-tile were being installed for facilitation of pedestrians and steel grill alongside the footpath were also being installed. He briefed that saplings were also being planted under the beautification project.

The ACS directed the authorities concerned and contractors to complete work at the earliest and all out steps should be taken to ensure provision of quality sanitation facilities to citizen.

