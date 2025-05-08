ACS South Punjab Visits Livestock Farm In Cholistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2025 | 08:36 PM
Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani visited the Government Livestock Farm in Jugaitpeer, here on Thursday
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani visited the Government Livestock Farm in Jugaitpeer, here on Thursday.
During the visit, Special Secretary for Livestock and Dairy Development Azfar Zia briefed him on the farm’s performance and key initiatives.
Speaking on the occasion, ACS Fuad Hashim Rabbani appreciated the ongoing efforts for the breeding and conservation of indigenous and Cholistani livestock breeds. He noted that this initiative is highly significant, especially in the context of global climate change, where climate-resilient livestock systems are becoming increasingly vital. He emphasized that local breeds possess natural resistance to extreme weather conditions and various diseases.
The ACS highlighted that substantial investments are being made in South Punjab’s livestock sector. He added that the government is actively working on establishing a Meat Zone in Cholistan, with the objective of boosting halal meat exports.
He stated that this initiative holds great potential for capturing a significant share in the international halal meat market.
ACS Rabbani also shared that under the Green Pakistan Initiative, agriculture is being promoted in Cholistan through sustainable practices. The introduction of modern agricultural technologies is expected to support the growth of corporate farming in the region.
Moreover, he informed that 10,957 rural women across South Punjab have been provided with free livestock under a government scheme. This initiative aims to empower women by enhancing their self-reliance and income.
The Additional Chief Secretary also lauded the Livestock Department for its efforts in preserving genetic resources and promoting research in the sector.
Recent Stories
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.48 billion
India's aggressive designs push South Asia into brink of war
UNICEF team meets KP Health Adviser
Ministry committed to strengthening agriculture for a green Pakistan: Minister o ..
Islamabad's CDA Hospital performs Pakistan's first robotic bariatric surgery
Pakistan must reckon hidden costs of coal power: Experts
ACS South Punjab visits livestock farm in Cholistan
Mock exercise to deal with emergency situations held at Murree
Proposal for establishing KP languages academy supported
FAPUASA demands increase in higher education budget in FY 2025-26
District departments start mock exercises
Projects aligned with Uraan Pakistan Program to be included in next development ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India's aggressive designs push South Asia into brink of war34 seconds ago
-
UNICEF team meets KP Health Adviser35 seconds ago
-
Pakistan must reckon hidden costs of coal power: Experts40 seconds ago
-
ACS South Punjab visits livestock farm in Cholistan4 minutes ago
-
Mock exercise to deal with emergency situations held at Murree4 minutes ago
-
Proposal for establishing KP languages academy supported4 minutes ago
-
FAPUASA demands increase in higher education budget in FY 2025-264 minutes ago
-
District departments start mock exercises4 minutes ago
-
Chairman WAPDA visits Neelum Jhelum Project following Indian attack on Dam structure11 minutes ago
-
Martyred Abu Akasha Dr. Khalid laid to rest11 minutes ago
-
Lahore rallies behind armed forces in show of unity and defiance50 minutes ago
-
SI martyred, PO killed during encounter50 minutes ago