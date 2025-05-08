ACS South Punjab visits livestock farm in Cholistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani visited the Government Livestock Farm in Jugaitpeer, here on Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani visited the Government Livestock Farm in Jugaitpeer, here on Thursday.

During the visit, Special Secretary for Livestock and Dairy Development Azfar Zia briefed him on the farm’s performance and key initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, ACS Fuad Hashim Rabbani appreciated the ongoing efforts for the breeding and conservation of indigenous and Cholistani livestock breeds. He noted that this initiative is highly significant, especially in the context of global climate change, where climate-resilient livestock systems are becoming increasingly vital. He emphasized that local breeds possess natural resistance to extreme weather conditions and various diseases.

The ACS highlighted that substantial investments are being made in South Punjab’s livestock sector. He added that the government is actively working on establishing a Meat Zone in Cholistan, with the objective of boosting halal meat exports.

He stated that this initiative holds great potential for capturing a significant share in the international halal meat market.

ACS Rabbani also shared that under the Green Pakistan Initiative, agriculture is being promoted in Cholistan through sustainable practices. The introduction of modern agricultural technologies is expected to support the growth of corporate farming in the region.

Moreover, he informed that 10,957 rural women across South Punjab have been provided with free livestock under a government scheme. This initiative aims to empower women by enhancing their self-reliance and income.

The Additional Chief Secretary also lauded the Livestock Department for its efforts in preserving genetic resources and promoting research in the sector.