UrduPoint.com

ACS Terms Amendments In ROBs Historic Step For South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 06:50 PM

ACS terms amendments in ROBs historic step for South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt. (R) Saqib Zafar termed the amendments to the Rules of business (RoB) a historic step saying that financial and administrative powers have been conferred to the secretariat.

He was presiding over meeting at the South Punjab Secretaries here on Thursday which was attended by the Secretaries of the Administrative Department.

ACS said that the authority for transfer of officers up to BS-18 has been given to the 12-administrative departments of South Punjab Secretariat adding that for transfer and posting of officers above BS-18, prescribed procedure as contained in Rules of Business (RoB) shall be followed in letter & spirit.

Secretaries of region have been given the same administrative and financial powers as being exercised by the provincial secretaries of Punjab, Zafar said adding that the departments of health and education have been bifurcated into two departments just like the provincial secretariat.

According to the policy of the government, contract and ad hoc recruitment will also be made in the secretariat and orders of deputation to other departments will be issued by it, ACS informed.

He said that staffers would not have to go to Lahore for medical, GP fund and other matters adding that with the passage of time, more departments would also be created in South Punjab Secretariat. He said that it has also been empowered to send summaries to the Chief Minister on various issues.

He also directed to expedite the work on the project of launching e-filing system in the administrative departments of South Punjab and said that e-filing system should be launched in the Agriculture Department as a pilot project with effect from October 2021. Secretaries of Agriculture, Irrigation, Housing, Finance, Local Government, Forest, Fisheries and Wildlife, Services, Local Government and Additional Secretary I&C attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Business Education Punjab Agriculture Same October From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

5 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

6 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

5 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

5 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

5 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.