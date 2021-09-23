ACS terms amendments in ROBs historic step for South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt. (R) Saqib Zafar termed the amendments to the Rules of business (RoB) a historic step saying that financial and administrative powers have been conferred to the secretariat.

He was presiding over meeting at the South Punjab Secretaries here on Thursday which was attended by the Secretaries of the Administrative Department.

ACS said that the authority for transfer of officers up to BS-18 has been given to the 12-administrative departments of South Punjab Secretariat adding that for transfer and posting of officers above BS-18, prescribed procedure as contained in Rules of Business (RoB) shall be followed in letter & spirit.

Secretaries of region have been given the same administrative and financial powers as being exercised by the provincial secretaries of Punjab, Zafar said adding that the departments of health and education have been bifurcated into two departments just like the provincial secretariat.

According to the policy of the government, contract and ad hoc recruitment will also be made in the secretariat and orders of deputation to other departments will be issued by it, ACS informed.

He said that staffers would not have to go to Lahore for medical, GP fund and other matters adding that with the passage of time, more departments would also be created in South Punjab Secretariat. He said that it has also been empowered to send summaries to the Chief Minister on various issues.

He also directed to expedite the work on the project of launching e-filing system in the administrative departments of South Punjab and said that e-filing system should be launched in the Agriculture Department as a pilot project with effect from October 2021. Secretaries of Agriculture, Irrigation, Housing, Finance, Local Government, Forest, Fisheries and Wildlife, Services, Local Government and Additional Secretary I&C attended the meeting.