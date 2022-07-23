UrduPoint.com

Acting Governor Administers Oath To Muhammad Waseem As Chairperson SPSC

Faizan Hashmi Published July 23, 2022 | 08:25 PM

Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani administered oath of office to Muhammad Waseem as Chairperson of the Sindh Public Service Public Commission (SPSC) in a ceremony held at the Governor House here on Saturday

The Chief Minister Sindh, after the approval of the Acting Governor Sindh, had appointed Muhammad Waseem, a retired officer of Grade 22, as the Chairperson of SPSC .

The ceremony was attended by Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharijo, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Waqar Mehdi, Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon and provincial secretaries.

Muhammad Waseem has been serving in various important roles and positions in the province for three decades. He has extensive experience in administration and finance. He has served as chairman of planning and development board, additional chief secretary planning and development, chairman anti-corruption, senior member board of revenue, secretary home and secretary general administration.

Agha Siraj Durrani congratulated Muhammad Waseem on his appointment as the chairperson SPSC and also wished him all the best for his new assignment.

