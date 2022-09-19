Acting Governor sends VC Gomal University on 'forced leave'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Acting Governor Mushtaq Ghani on Monday sent Gomal University Vice Chancellor Dr Iftikhar Ahmad on a forced leave for 90 days after the VC was accused of showing inability to implement the assets distribution between Gomal University and University of Agriculture D.I.Khan

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Acting Governor Mushtaq Ghani on Monday sent Gomal University Vice Chancellor Dr Iftikhar Ahmad on a forced leave for 90 days after the VC was accused of showing inability to implement the assets distribution between Gomal University and University of Agriculture D.I.Khan.

According to a notification issued by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher education Department on Monday, the acting governor has sent Dr Iftikhar on forced leave on the advice of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Meanwhile, University of Agriculture, D.I. Khan's Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Elahi was assigned the additional charge of Gomal University VC.

It is pertinent to recall that the provincial cabinet had approved the up-gradation of the faculty of Agriculture, Gomal University D.I Khan to a full-fledged University of Agriculture D.

I.Khan on March 16, 2021, and constituted a committee for assets distribution between the two Universities.

The syndicate of Gomal University had also endorsed these recommendations of this committee.

The Senate of Gomal University on June, this year decided to hold a meeting of the Assets Distribution Committee (ADC) to sort out an amicable solution of the issue of assets distribution acceptable for both the parties.

The ADC met under the chair of Acting Governor and Chancellor of Gomal University and decided that the Gomal University Vice Chancellor should implement the assets distribution made by the cabinet constituted committee within the month of July.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor in a letter written to the Chancellor, the acting governor, accused former Federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur for hurling threats against him.