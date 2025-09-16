Open Menu

Acting President Gilani Underlines Significance Of Social Welfare Programmes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 11:15 PM

Acting President Gilani underlines significance of social welfare programmes

Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Sweet Home and stressed the importance of continued social welfare programmes to support vulnerable communities across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Sweet Home and stressed the importance of continued social welfare programmes to support vulnerable communities across the country.

Zamurrad Khan, Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Sweet Home paid a courtesy call on the acting president at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Zamurrad Khan informed that Pakistan Sweet Home had started with just one internally displaced child in 2008 under the patronage of then prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and has since grown into a nationwide initiative for orphaned and underprivileged children.

He also briefed the acting president about Syeda Fatima tuz Zahra Dastarkhwan which provided free meals to over 7,000 people daily and was currently extending support to flood-affected areas.

Later, former deputy chairman Senate Jan Muhammad Jamali, senator Zarqa Suharwardy, Ex-MNA Nadeem Afzal Chan and Muhammad Ashraf Waraich also called on Gilani.

On the occasion, Dua was offered for the departed soul of Tanvir ul Hassan Gilani cousin of acting president.

Recent Stories

UAE Equestrian Federation: Endurance World Champio ..

UAE Equestrian Federation: Endurance World Championship in Romania to build on g ..

32 minutes ago
 Amb. Tirmizi pays farewell call on DG UAE GCAA

Amb. Tirmizi pays farewell call on DG UAE GCAA

50 seconds ago
 Global acclaim for professional organisation of Yo ..

Global acclaim for professional organisation of Youth Muay Thai World Championsh ..

1 hour ago
 Soomro visits Moria Loop Bund, Burra Patan to asse ..

Soomro visits Moria Loop Bund, Burra Patan to assess flood preparedness

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif , federa ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif , federal minister discuss formulation ..

14 minutes ago
 Balochistan Information dept to launch e-filing sy ..

Balochistan Information dept to launch e-filing system for transparent governanc ..

14 minutes ago
Punjab govt working round the clock for relief, re ..

Punjab govt working round the clock for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: ..

14 minutes ago
 RTO for voluntary tax compliance by marriage hall ..

RTO for voluntary tax compliance by marriage hall owners amid poor tax collectio ..

15 minutes ago
 CS chairs meeting to reviews agriculture roadmap i ..

CS chairs meeting to reviews agriculture roadmap interventions

15 minutes ago
 Special campaign for safety of schoolchildren

Special campaign for safety of schoolchildren

2 minutes ago
 Acting President Gilani underlines significance of ..

Acting President Gilani underlines significance of social welfare programmes

2 minutes ago
 Faculty training workshop held at USKT

Faculty training workshop held at USKT

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan