Acting President Gilani Underlines Significance Of Social Welfare Programmes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 11:15 PM
Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Sweet Home and stressed the importance of continued social welfare programmes to support vulnerable communities across the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Sweet Home and stressed the importance of continued social welfare programmes to support vulnerable communities across the country.
Zamurrad Khan, Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Sweet Home paid a courtesy call on the acting president at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
Zamurrad Khan informed that Pakistan Sweet Home had started with just one internally displaced child in 2008 under the patronage of then prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and has since grown into a nationwide initiative for orphaned and underprivileged children.
He also briefed the acting president about Syeda Fatima tuz Zahra Dastarkhwan which provided free meals to over 7,000 people daily and was currently extending support to flood-affected areas.
Later, former deputy chairman Senate Jan Muhammad Jamali, senator Zarqa Suharwardy, Ex-MNA Nadeem Afzal Chan and Muhammad Ashraf Waraich also called on Gilani.
On the occasion, Dua was offered for the departed soul of Tanvir ul Hassan Gilani cousin of acting president.
Recent Stories
UAE Equestrian Federation: Endurance World Championship in Romania to build on g ..
Amb. Tirmizi pays farewell call on DG UAE GCAA
Global acclaim for professional organisation of Youth Muay Thai World Championsh ..
Soomro visits Moria Loop Bund, Burra Patan to assess flood preparedness
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif , federal minister discuss formulation ..
Balochistan Information dept to launch e-filing system for transparent governanc ..
Punjab govt working round the clock for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: ..
RTO for voluntary tax compliance by marriage hall owners amid poor tax collectio ..
CS chairs meeting to reviews agriculture roadmap interventions
Special campaign for safety of schoolchildren
Acting President Gilani underlines significance of social welfare programmes
Faculty training workshop held at USKT
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Amb. Tirmizi pays farewell call on DG UAE GCAA50 seconds ago
-
Soomro visits Moria Loop Bund, Burra Patan to assess flood preparedness9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif , federal minister discuss formulation of first wheat poli ..14 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Information dept to launch e-filing system for transparent governance14 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt working round the clock for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: Punjab Minister for ..14 minutes ago
-
CS chairs meeting to reviews agriculture roadmap interventions15 minutes ago
-
Special campaign for safety of schoolchildren2 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani underlines significance of social welfare programmes2 minutes ago
-
Faculty training workshop held at USKT2 minutes ago
-
Secretary reaffirms commitment to launch reforms in health sector2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman inaugurates UoL Premier League2 minutes ago
-
Intl Buddhist monks delegation visits Lahore Museum23 minutes ago