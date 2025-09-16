Acting President Gilani underlines significance of social welfare programmes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Sweet Home and stressed the importance of continued social welfare programmes to support vulnerable communities across the country.

Zamurrad Khan, Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Sweet Home paid a courtesy call on the acting president at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Zamurrad Khan informed that Pakistan Sweet Home had started with just one internally displaced child in 2008 under the patronage of then prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and has since grown into a nationwide initiative for orphaned and underprivileged children.

He also briefed the acting president about Syeda Fatima tuz Zahra Dastarkhwan which provided free meals to over 7,000 people daily and was currently extending support to flood-affected areas.

Later, former deputy chairman Senate Jan Muhammad Jamali, senator Zarqa Suharwardy, Ex-MNA Nadeem Afzal Chan and Muhammad Ashraf Waraich also called on Gilani.

On the occasion, Dua was offered for the departed soul of Tanvir ul Hassan Gilani cousin of acting president.