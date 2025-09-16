Open Menu

Punjab Govt Working Round The Clock For Relief, Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims: Punjab Minister For Information And Culture Azma Bokhari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 11:03 PM

Punjab govt working round the clock for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari on Tuesday said that Punjab was facing the worst floods in the country’s history, and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz along with the provincial administration was working round the clock for relief and rehabilitation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari on Tuesday said that Punjab was facing the worst floods in the country’s history, and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz along with the provincial administration was working round the clock for relief and rehabilitation.

“Alhamdulillah, the Punjab government is extending all possible assistance to victims from its own resources and has not sought support from the federation or any other organization,” she added.

She stressed that Maryam Nawaz had diverted all available resources and government machinery to the flood-hit areas. “At present, our only focus is public service. It is due to political compulsion that we are tolerating our allies, but this does not mean we have to listen to PPP’s failed theories and false philosophies,” she remarked.

Bokhari further said PPP leaders Manzoor Chaudhry and Hassan Murtaza should present their grievances to Bilawal Bhutto and Murad Ali Shah, instead of engaging in political point-scoring. She noted that Sindh had not suffered major human or financial losses in the current floods, yet PPP was pressing the federation for foreign aid — a move she described as “non-serious.”

Concluding her remarks, the Punjab information minister said: “PPP and its defeated leaders must first address the problems of the people of Sindh, where victims of the 2022 floods are still waiting for relief.”

Recent Stories

UAE Equestrian Federation: Endurance World Champio ..

UAE Equestrian Federation: Endurance World Championship in Romania to build on g ..

20 minutes ago
 Global acclaim for professional organisation of Yo ..

Global acclaim for professional organisation of Youth Muay Thai World Championsh ..

50 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif , federa ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif , federal minister discuss formulation ..

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Information dept to launch e-filing sy ..

Balochistan Information dept to launch e-filing system for transparent governanc ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt working round the clock for relief, re ..

Punjab govt working round the clock for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: ..

2 minutes ago
 RTO for voluntary tax compliance by marriage hall ..

RTO for voluntary tax compliance by marriage hall owners amid poor tax collectio ..

2 minutes ago
CS chairs meeting to reviews agriculture roadmap i ..

CS chairs meeting to reviews agriculture roadmap interventions

2 minutes ago
 Gold prices hit fresh record highs ahead of Fed de ..

Gold prices hit fresh record highs ahead of Fed decision

2 hours ago
 Intl Buddhist monks delegation visits Lahore Museu ..

Intl Buddhist monks delegation visits Lahore Museum

11 minutes ago
 Reham Khan urges national unity for flood relief

Reham Khan urges national unity for flood relief

11 minutes ago
 PM directs complete assessment of rain, flood dama ..

PM directs complete assessment of rain, flood damages

11 minutes ago
 Gujrat Development Projects corruption case: Court ..

Gujrat Development Projects corruption case: Court grants bail to co-accused

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan