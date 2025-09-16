Punjab govt working round the clock for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari on Tuesday said that Punjab was facing the worst floods in the country’s history, and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz along with the provincial administration was working round the clock for relief and rehabilitation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari on Tuesday said that Punjab was facing the worst floods in the country’s history, and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz along with the provincial administration was working round the clock for relief and rehabilitation.

“Alhamdulillah, the Punjab government is extending all possible assistance to victims from its own resources and has not sought support from the federation or any other organization,” she added.

She stressed that Maryam Nawaz had diverted all available resources and government machinery to the flood-hit areas. “At present, our only focus is public service. It is due to political compulsion that we are tolerating our allies, but this does not mean we have to listen to PPP’s failed theories and false philosophies,” she remarked.

Bokhari further said PPP leaders Manzoor Chaudhry and Hassan Murtaza should present their grievances to Bilawal Bhutto and Murad Ali Shah, instead of engaging in political point-scoring. She noted that Sindh had not suffered major human or financial losses in the current floods, yet PPP was pressing the federation for foreign aid — a move she described as “non-serious.”

Concluding her remarks, the Punjab information minister said: “PPP and its defeated leaders must first address the problems of the people of Sindh, where victims of the 2022 floods are still waiting for relief.”