Amb. Tirmizi pays farewell call on DG UAE GCAA

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 11:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Tuesday paid a farewell call on UAE Director General of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi in Abu Dhabi.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi expressed his deep appreciation to Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi for his consistent support in promoting bilateral cooperation in civil aviation, a press release said.

He conveyed his gratitude for the warmth, generosity, and cooperation extended by the leadership and people of the UAE during his tenure.

UAE DG GCAA Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi highlighted the historic and brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE, underscoring the vast potential to further strengthen collaboration, particularly in the aviation sector.

He emphasized the importance of enhancing flight operations between the two countries, which would bring mutual benefits and open new avenues of cooperation.

The meeting was also attended by the senior officials from both sides.

