Pakistan, Tunisia to strengthen parliamentary cooperation

Ambassador Misbah Khar, Special Envoy for the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC), on Tuesday, paid a courtesy call on the Charge d'Affaires of the Republic of Tunisia to Pakistan at the Tunisian Embassy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Ambassador Misbah Khar, Special Envoy for the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC), on Tuesday, paid a courtesy call on the Charge d'Affaires of the Republic of Tunisia to Pakistan at the Tunisian Embassy.

The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and focused on enhancing bilateral parliamentary cooperation as well as Tunisia’s active participation in the upcoming ISC, said a news release.

Ambassador Misbah Khar briefed Ms Dosaf Maouari on the vision, aims, and objectives of the newly established Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC), which has been conceived as a unique global forum to bring together Speakers of Parliaments and international leaders.

She underscored that the ISC will serve as a vital platform for dialogue and collaboration on matters of peace, development, stability, and security, through inclusive parliamentary diplomacy and constructive engagement.

Highlighting Pakistan’s pivotal role in this initiative, Ambassador Khar noted that Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, has been unanimously elected as the first President of the ISC—a historic recognition that reflects the trust and confidence of the international community in Pakistan’s leadership for advancing parliamentary cooperation on the global stage.

On the occasion, Ambassador Khar extended a formal invitation to the leadership of Tunisia to participate in the first session of the ISC, scheduled to be held in Islamabad on 11–12 November 2025 under the theme: “Peace, Development, Stability, and Security.”

Ms Dosaf Maouari warmly welcomed Pakistan’s initiative and praised the establishment of the ISC as a timely and forward-looking step in strengthening parliamentary diplomacy worldwide.

She reiterated the deep-rooted brotherly ties between Pakistan and Tunisia and assured Tunisia’s full support for Pakistan’s leadership role in this important multilateral parliamentary endeavour.

Misbah Khar, while expressing gratitude for Tunisia’s support, reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to deepening parliamentary cooperation with Tunisia and working in close coordination for the success of the ISC in promoting global dialogue, peace, and stability.