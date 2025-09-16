Three-day International Seerat Festival begins

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority (NRKNA) launched a three-day International Seerat Festival on Tuesday, aimed at enlightening the younger generation with the teachings of Seerat-e-Tayyaba.

The event was held at the Institute of Art and Design, attracting prominent scholars and dignitaries.

The festival featured keynote speakers, including Chairman NRKNA Khursheed Ahmed Nadeem, Vice Chairman Shia Ulema Council Allama Arif Wahdi, Chairman National Book Foundation (NBF) Dr. Kamran Jahangir, and Chairperson Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PIERA) Dr. Syeda Zia Batool. Other national and international personalities also attended the event.

In his welcome address, NRKNA Chairman Khursheed Ahmed Nadeem emphasized the significance of introducing youth to the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He stated, "Khatm-e-Nabuwwat is a fundamental part of faith. There is no prophet after the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and guidance from Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) is necessary in every era."

Dr. Syeda Zia Batool, Chairperson PIERA, highlighted the relevance of Seerat-e-Tayyaba in modern life, saying, "The Seerat-e-Tayyaba serves as a practical guide for modern life. There can be no better guide than Khatam-un-Nabiyyeen.

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) set a practical example of equality, justice, and following his Seerat is the only guarantee of social harmony."

Speakers at the festival stressed the importance of enlightening the younger generation with the teachings of Seerat-e-Tayyaba.

They emphasized that guidance from Seerat-e-Tayyaba is essential across all eras and that it is the responsibility of elders to impart this knowledge to the youth.