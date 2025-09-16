Open Menu

Three-day International Seerat Festival Begins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2025 | 11:21 PM

Three-day International Seerat Festival begins

The National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority (NRKNA) launched a three-day International Seerat Festival on Tuesday, aimed at enlightening the younger generation with the teachings of Seerat-e-Tayyaba

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority (NRKNA) launched a three-day International Seerat Festival on Tuesday, aimed at enlightening the younger generation with the teachings of Seerat-e-Tayyaba.

The event was held at the Institute of Art and Design, attracting prominent scholars and dignitaries.

The festival featured keynote speakers, including Chairman NRKNA Khursheed Ahmed Nadeem, Vice Chairman Shia Ulema Council Allama Arif Wahdi, Chairman National Book Foundation (NBF) Dr. Kamran Jahangir, and Chairperson Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PIERA) Dr. Syeda Zia Batool. Other national and international personalities also attended the event.

In his welcome address, NRKNA Chairman Khursheed Ahmed Nadeem emphasized the significance of introducing youth to the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He stated, "Khatm-e-Nabuwwat is a fundamental part of faith. There is no prophet after the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and guidance from Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) is necessary in every era."

Dr. Syeda Zia Batool, Chairperson PIERA, highlighted the relevance of Seerat-e-Tayyaba in modern life, saying, "The Seerat-e-Tayyaba serves as a practical guide for modern life. There can be no better guide than Khatam-un-Nabiyyeen.

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) set a practical example of equality, justice, and following his Seerat is the only guarantee of social harmony."

Speakers at the festival stressed the importance of enlightening the younger generation with the teachings of Seerat-e-Tayyaba.

They emphasized that guidance from Seerat-e-Tayyaba is essential across all eras and that it is the responsibility of elders to impart this knowledge to the youth.

Recent Stories

UAE Equestrian Federation: Endurance World Champio ..

UAE Equestrian Federation: Endurance World Championship in Romania to build on g ..

37 minutes ago
 Amb. Tirmizi pays farewell call on DG UAE GCAA

Amb. Tirmizi pays farewell call on DG UAE GCAA

6 minutes ago
 Global acclaim for professional organisation of Yo ..

Global acclaim for professional organisation of Youth Muay Thai World Championsh ..

1 hour ago
 Soomro visits Moria Loop Bund, Burra Patan to asse ..

Soomro visits Moria Loop Bund, Burra Patan to assess flood preparedness

14 minutes ago
 Three-day International Seerat Festival begins

Three-day International Seerat Festival begins

35 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Tunisia to strengthen parliamentary coop ..

Pakistan, Tunisia to strengthen parliamentary cooperation

36 seconds ago
Pakistan down Bhutan in SAFF C'ship

Pakistan down Bhutan in SAFF C'ship

37 seconds ago
 Govt committed to eradicating polio: Mustafa Kamal

Govt committed to eradicating polio: Mustafa Kamal

38 seconds ago
 Rana Sanaullah lauds role of institutions, Punjab ..

Rana Sanaullah lauds role of institutions, Punjab CM in flood relief

43 seconds ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif , federa ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif , federal minister discuss formulation ..

19 minutes ago
 Balochistan Information dept to launch e-filing sy ..

Balochistan Information dept to launch e-filing system for transparent governanc ..

19 minutes ago
 Punjab govt working round the clock for relief, re ..

Punjab govt working round the clock for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan